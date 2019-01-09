7 Places To Explore In South Korea (That Isn’t Seoul!)

1. Daegu

Located less than 2-hours away by KTX, Daegu is known for its thriving textile industry and is home to a number of relics from Korea’s modern history. Adventure seekers and nature lovers will love taking a cable car ride up to Palgong-san, and being treated to awesome views of the city at the peak of the mountain. A visit to the unique DTC Textile Museum is must-do while you’re in Daegu as well, and top off your experience with a trip to the Seomun Market; one of the largest markets opened since the Joseon Dynasty.